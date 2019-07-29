LETTER: Walking in Green Cross’s shoes

It is sad to see a company that was doing exceptionally well manufacturing shoes in SA struggling (“Green Cross write-down tramples AVI full-year earnings”, July 25).

The original owners of Green Cross built up a solid, profitable, home-grown manufacturing unit. We all want to see more manufacturing in SA and we all want to buy South African products. Unfortunately, our labour costs have grown exponentially and it is now just too expensive to manufacture a pair of shoes in SA. The struggling public need to buy affordable apparel and it appears they can’t afford locally made goods.

The lesson to be learnt from this is that we need to get back to basics so we can ensure our homemade goods are comparable to the international market but manufactured more cheaply. The only way we are going to do this is to rein in runaway expenses.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow labour minister