LETTER: Labour laws deter small firms from employing more staff

Economists across the world are saying small business is the engine room for job creation (“Integrate support so start-ups make a dent in joblessness”, July 5). We know here in SA big businesses are retrenching left, right and centre, and many are just closing down. We also know that the business community is, to a large degree, despondent, and it is alleged by the trade union movement that business has gone on an investment strike.

It’s all very well to look to the small-business community to tackle unemployment, and in particular youth unemployment. However, one needs to speak to small-business owners, who are all singing the same song. Almost every small business I encounter tells me that the regulatory authority in SA is too harsh.

In particular, our labour regulations create a situation where it is almost impossible to test out future employees to ascertain whether they will be successful and profitable for the business. Entrepreneurs are not willing to take the risk, and would rather stop expanding their businesses if they can avoid employing more people.

In successful jurisdictions even here in Southern Africa we see small businesses given exemptions from many of the hiring and firing regulations. Furthermore, some small businesses are given tax breaks each time they employ a new recruit. Yet in SA we treat small businesses as if they are big businesses, and they have to compete directly with large corporations.

Even worse, the wages negotiated between big unions and big business are then extended to small businesses, which find they are squeezed out of the equation. Big business doesn’t want competitors who might be more efficient.

The practice of bargaining councils extending agreements to non-parties has to stop if we are to encourage small businesses to take the chance and employ more people.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Via e-mail