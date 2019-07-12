Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom kills other people’s jobs

High cost of electricity forces mines and businesses to lay of workers when Eskom should be doing so

12 July 2019 - 05:04
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

This week 2,000 people learned that their jobs are on the line, partly because Eskom electricity tariffs are so high that ArcelorMittal cannot afford to employ them. We have even had trade union leaders objecting to Eskom tariff increases because high electricity costs have already put half the foundries in the country out of business, with the loss of thousands of jobs.

Even more serious is what has happened in the mining industry. We have plenty of gold but most of it is in deep mines where it is no longer safe to work because the electricity supply cannot be guaranteed. In addition, the geothermal heat in deep mines means they need lots of electricity to power ventilating and cooling systems, and this electricity is no longer affordable. So the gold stays in the ground, economic growth suffers and many thousands of people lose their jobs.

We know that Eskom is overstaffed (possibly by as much as 60%) but the government says there will be no job cuts at Eskom. Nobody has explained why the surplus of well-paid jobs at Eskom is more important to maintain than all the thousands of jobs that are being lost in other sectors of the economy.

If Eskom sheds its excess staff, it might even be able to reduce tariffs and we might get some gold mines and foundries back into production and paying taxes. Isn’t that what the country desperately needs? What is the logic of saving one unnecessary job in Eskom at the cost of two in the mines? And why can’t the government and the trade unions understand this?

Geoff Jacobs
President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

ArcelorMittal SA’s shares plummet over expected job losses

Country’s largest steel maker says more than 2,000 workers could lose jobs as it battles to contain power, rail and port costs
Companies
1 day ago

PIC proposes Eskom debt-equity swap

In return, the PIC wants a say over Eskom’s messy finances, including board representation
National
16 hours ago

Eskom will have large carbon-tax bill to worry about

Struggling power utility may have to fork out R11.5bn a year from 2023
National
1 day ago

Tough choices for ArcelorMittal SA

The job losses at the steelmaker will be devastating — and Eskom and Transnet share a lot of the blame
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Wake up, Mr President, and make your ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Who is the real rogue?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Offshore asset managers raise their profiles in ...
Opinion
4.
Innovative solar plus storage a boost for ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: With Reserve Bank appointments, ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.