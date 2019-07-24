Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unholy alliance is killing the economy

The ANC is in an abusive relationship with Cosatu that has lasted for more than 20 years

24 July 2019 - 05:00
Picture: REUTERS
Your July 22 edition (“Eskom’s tough job too hot for politicians”) refers. Unfortunately, this issue is being repeated with every single state-owned enterprise.

The real problem is that the ANC got into bed with Cosatu. This unholy marriage is clearly killing our economy.  Every single state-owned enterprise (SOE) is overstaffed and middle management and upwards are overpaid.

The abused partner in this unholy alliance, the ANC, is never going to be able to say “enough”.  The abusive relationship has lasted for more than 20 years and regardless of what the situation requires, nothing will be done.

The public need to send a message to our ruling party, which is systematically destroying our economy, that a divorce with Cosatu is the first step. For more than 20 years I have been pointing out the folly of the state being the largest employer and the fact that it is answerable to the trade unions.

Everyone, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, is just too scared to leave the abusive relationship. It might take the World Bank to step in to state that enough is enough.

Michael Bagraim, MP 
Cape Town 

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa needs to quickly build a strong support base

Stakes are high and losing faction’s fightback campaign is gaining momentum, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
National
2 weeks ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE: ‘Black victimhood’ is a ready option that covers multiple sins

Misplaced race, struggle and party solidarity provides fertile ground for corruption and mismanagement
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Cosatu’s strong-arm tactics behind PIC bailout of Edcon

Decision was counter to the recommendations of investment professionals, say insiders
Companies
3 weeks ago

