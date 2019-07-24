LETTER: Unholy alliance is killing the economy

Your July 22 edition (“Eskom’s tough job too hot for politicians”) refers. Unfortunately, this issue is being repeated with every single state-owned enterprise.

The real problem is that the ANC got into bed with Cosatu. This unholy marriage is clearly killing our economy. Every single state-owned enterprise (SOE) is overstaffed and middle management and upwards are overpaid.

The abused partner in this unholy alliance, the ANC, is never going to be able to say “enough”. The abusive relationship has lasted for more than 20 years and regardless of what the situation requires, nothing will be done.

The public need to send a message to our ruling party, which is systematically destroying our economy, that a divorce with Cosatu is the first step. For more than 20 years I have been pointing out the folly of the state being the largest employer and the fact that it is answerable to the trade unions.

Everyone, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, is just too scared to leave the abusive relationship. It might take the World Bank to step in to state that enough is enough.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Cape Town