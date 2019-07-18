LETTER: Lessons from Amazon on upskilling staff

Quite the most pleasing news in recent months has been the announcement by Amazon that it is to spend more than $800,000 a year on a programme to improve the skills level of one third of its huge staff.

The reason, of course, is that the robots are coming and they will replace workers who perform manual and rather dull jobs. Instead of putting money aside for retrenchments, Amazon has decided to invest in its own employees to prepare them for the fourth industrial revolution where the demand will be for high-level skills in engineering, IT and medical care.

The company knows that most of these re-skilled people will probably leave to take up opportunities elsewhere in the economy, but that’s not a problem because a good economy is good for Amazon.

What I admire is the positive and imaginative approach to the future. How I wish the influencers and decision-makers in SA learn from this.

In SA we have unions who oppose renewable energy because they believe it will cost dirty and dangerous jobs in coal mines. Surely unions with imagination and who have their members’ interest at heart should be asking for retraining for their members so that they can become solar installers or work in factories which produce the equipment for the green energy industry.

So we march backwards into a de-industrialised and less-efficient SA. The question we must now ask is: where are the SETAs? Surely this is the kind of challenge they were designed to deal with. Their silence is deafening.

Geoff Jacobs, President of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

