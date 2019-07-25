LETTER: Pathetic politics from opposition parties

What is wrong with our opposition political parties?

I look at Mmusi Maimane-led DA and get confused. How can the DA lead this country if it cannot lead itself ?

I look at Julius Malema and his red brigade and feel sad. Is the EFF the personification of Malema’s hatred and ego? Malema is the EFF and there is no EFF without him. He is the oxygen and the brain of the party.

The ANC and this country need a strong and visionary opposition politics. There is none at the moment.

Listen to Maimane’s contradicting statements about the public protector. Today he supports her. Tomorrow he wants her fired. Does Maimane know what he wants? Or is he chasing headlines and quotes? As an ordinary South African, I am left thinking Maimane is not sure what he wants.

His statements are becoming hollow. But there is no one to take over from him. At some point I thought Mike Waters could, but he is off the radar. It is such a shame, as the DA has the ability to unite South Africans.

As for the EFF, Malema is suffocating the party. Anyone or anything that takes attention away from Malema is a threat. Malema sees himself as God’s gift to politics. The media built that illusion during the dark Zuma years.

The EFF strategy of manufactured anger is starting to wear thin. After the shouting and screaming, what then becomes of the EFF?

There is a need for a party like the EFF to tackle issues the ANC is avoiding. But not the current EFF. Their Orwellian double standards cannot fool us. During the day they attack white monopoly capital and at night they share the table with it. Underneath those red overalls are Gucci suits. A wolf in a sheep’s skin. What values and principles drive the EFF ? Or do they follow the mood of the commander-in-chief?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, via e-mail