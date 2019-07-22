Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA has lost my vote

The party has exposed its bankruptcy of political acumen and lack of insight into the SA reality

22 July 2019
I have always been a member of the DA and its predecessors. There is no other really multiracial alternative among opposition parties. 

However, I have objected since the 90s to its views on its role as the official opposition in the SA context. What is happening now under Mmusi Maimane, also happened to some extent under his predecessors. Fingers should thus not only be pointed at him. 

With our history, the approach of merely opposing, as in old established democracies, is out of place. I pleaded throughout for a more differentiated approach: criticise but also offer constructive co-operation. It is especially applicable now.

Simply opposing Jacob Zuma was in order, because co-operating with him became impossible. After his fall, I expressed the opinion that the DA and EFF struggled to get back into the rhythm of constructive opposition, something our country is in dire need of.

With the latest action around President Cyril Ramaphosa, the DA exposed its bankruptcy of political acumen, lack of insight into the SA reality and disregard for the interests of the country in a shocking manner. They lost my vote. In the last election I voted for the ANC nationally and for the DA provincially.

As long as Ramaphosa is in the driver’s seat, the ANC will receive both my votes. Times are serious and there is no alternative.

Dawie Jacobs
Pretoria

