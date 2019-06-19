Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zindzi should be fired

Mandela's tweets reveal that she is a racist and doesn't deserve her position as ambassador

19 June 2019 - 05:00
Zindzi and Zenani Mandela. Picture: ALON SKUY
Zindzi and Zenani Mandela. Picture: ALON SKUY

Afriforum is absolutely correct in asking for Zindzi Mandela to be removed from her position. It is totally unacceptable for any self-respecting government to have a racist ambassador making those kinds of tweets, never mind the admiration she has expressed for the racist thug Julius Malema.

Mandela is only in her position because of the surname she carries, and not because of any competence. Her father would be ashamed of her conduct.

 If President Cyril Ramaphosa is half the man some think he is he will remove her from her post and apologise to the nation for her conduct, but don’t hold your breath.

Charles Cadman

Via e-mail 

Most read

1.
MMUSI MAIMANE: Where the DA rules, 15-million ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: A lifeboat for the revolutionaries
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Time to flush out the Ace
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
An SOE is not a private business and cannot be ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Visa decisions shoot SA in the foot
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Helen Zille, looking back without anger

Life

TIMOTHY L. O'BRIEN: How Donald Trump's brain works - a case study

World

TOBY SHAPSHAK: How we turned into addicts

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.