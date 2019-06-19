LETTER: Zindzi should be fired

Afriforum is absolutely correct in asking for Zindzi Mandela to be removed from her position. It is totally unacceptable for any self-respecting government to have a racist ambassador making those kinds of tweets, never mind the admiration she has expressed for the racist thug Julius Malema.

Mandela is only in her position because of the surname she carries, and not because of any competence. Her father would be ashamed of her conduct.

If President Cyril Ramaphosa is half the man some think he is he will remove her from her post and apologise to the nation for her conduct, but don’t hold your breath.

