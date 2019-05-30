Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Brexit fall-out plan

Why SA business should expect the worst and hope for the best

30 May 2019 - 05:05
EU and Union flags fly above Parliament Square in central London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS
Your accurate analysis on the prospect of the UK’s disorderly departure from the EU by or before October 31 is also evidenced by realpolitik in Brussels (With Brexit Outcome as Clear as Mud, SA Must Get Cracking on Contingency Plans, May 28).

While Britain is consumed by Brexit and the terms of its departure from the EU, Brussels is not. It has far more urgent housekeeping matters to attend to.

The new European parliament will not be functioning until the end of August. Its first task is to hold confirmation hearings of all 27 incoming European commissioners and a bunch of other top EU posts. This has to be done by October 31.

The horse-trading is well under way among member states and will take time. The political energy and capital of the current commission, its president and the EU Council president is expiring rapidly.

Any claim by a Conservative leadership candidate and incoming prime minister to renegotiate Britain’s terms of departure is wishful thinking. The truth is the UK will have no-one to negotiate with.

On that basis, and given all the other reasons you spell out so well, SA business should expect the worst and hope for the best.

Andrew Wigley
Via e-mail

Britain’s main parties gird for no-deal Brexit battle

Labour and Conservatives hope to win back votes for  eurosceptic Nigel Farage’s new movement and other smaller parties in European elections
World
2 days ago

Pro-Brexit Tories hustle to ensure their candidates make the final pair

Boris Johnson remains the front-runner among the Conservatives, but the field is crowded and the favourites don’t always win
World
1 day ago

EU vote will make Europe’s trade policy ‘greener’

Sunday’s election saw the traditional conservative and socialist parties that have long run the EU lose dozens of seats each
World
2 days ago

