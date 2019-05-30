LETTER: Brexit fall-out plan

Your accurate analysis on the prospect of the UK’s disorderly departure from the EU by or before October 31 is also evidenced by realpolitik in Brussels (With Brexit Outcome as Clear as Mud, SA Must Get Cracking on Contingency Plans, May 28).

While Britain is consumed by Brexit and the terms of its departure from the EU, Brussels is not. It has far more urgent housekeeping matters to attend to.

The new European parliament will not be functioning until the end of August. Its first task is to hold confirmation hearings of all 27 incoming European commissioners and a bunch of other top EU posts. This has to be done by October 31.

The horse-trading is well under way among member states and will take time. The political energy and capital of the current commission, its president and the EU Council president is expiring rapidly.

Any claim by a Conservative leadership candidate and incoming prime minister to renegotiate Britain’s terms of departure is wishful thinking. The truth is the UK will have no-one to negotiate with.

On that basis, and given all the other reasons you spell out so well, SA business should expect the worst and hope for the best.

Andrew Wigley

Via e-mail