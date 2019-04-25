LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa not the best hope

I have followed with great interest the debate over columnist Peter Bruce’s view that SA’s future prospects would be significantly improved by electoral support for Cyril Ramaphosa (For the Sake of the Country, Stand with the ANC’s Principled People, April 11).

The argument seems to be based on the assumption that a large election victory will spur the president to make the reforms that are essential to achieving growth, peace and ultimate prosperity.

Upfront, let me say that Bruce is a total gentleman and one of the finest journalists and political commentators SA has produced. He does not deserve the vicious personal insults hurled at him via traditional and social media.

However, I disagree with his views. His argument presupposes that Ramaphosa is a reformer with a keen understanding of the workings of a modern economy. I have seen no evidence of this.

Besides numerous vague assurances trotted out from time to time, aimed at impressing ratings agencies and nervous investors, and the appointment of a new prosecutions boss who has since seemingly disappeared from sight, he has done nothing of note.

Admittedly, he needs to tread warily as he is surrounded by enemies, but this country is in a state of moral and economic collapse.

SA is literally burning, crime is rampant, looting and wastage are still growing instead of ebbing, government expenditure is out of control, union-inspired destruction continues unchecked, and cadre deployment — arguably the dumbest, most economically destructive policy ever concocted — is Ramaphosa’s own pet project. Of course nobody in government, national or municipal, is ever held accountable.

I truly hope my cynicism is misplaced and that I will be able to bow to Bruce’s superior insights and confidence because, if the Ramaphosa we are currently seeing is really our best hope, we may as well all leave.

The lights won’t even need to be switched off — Eskom has already done that.

David Wolpert

Rivonia