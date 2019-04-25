LETTER: ANC lacks integrity

The ANC is forever backing away from the difficult (for the party, although it seems obvious to the rest of us) decision to drop people from its electoral list by saying they have not been found guilty by a court.

This statement is regrettably true because the ANC never takes anyone to court. Even Tony Yengeni, who has been convicted, is still prominent in the organisation.

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. We see that with the ANC election list, which has lots of names with question marks against them.

The ANC response is that they meet the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC’s) requirements, which is true. But the IEC’s requirements are far too low. There are no requirements for integrity, honesty or other more subjective requirements. Our public representatives should be held to a higher standard than us mere mortals.

Even the ANC’s integrity committee can only make recommendations, which are not binding and are re-evaluated by the party’s top six or national executive committee. This confirms the total lack of integrity within the ANC.

Do not hold thumbs for any major changes after the election.

JE Harwood

Somerset West