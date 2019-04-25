LETTER: DA relies on diversity, not a ‘tribal vote’

The upcoming national and provincial elections will be a defining moment in the history of our country. The people of SA have the power to remove the rot and to vote for change that will put our country back on the right path.

Every day, across the length and breadth of the country, DA representatives hear from South Africans that they are sick and tired of the governing party’s empty promises. The choice before the people of SA is to vote for more of the same greed and corruption or for a party with a proven track record of change for the better.

Steven Friedman’s argument, in DA’s tribal vote stampede may be running out of steam, April 24, that the DA “may not be able to rely on the tribal vote as much as in the past”, referring to our support in suburban areas, is yet another repetition of his myopic opinion based on a hunch rather than any facts or credible research.

The fact is the DA is the most diverse party in SA, not only in terms of our public representatives but in that we are the only party that gets votes from every demographic in the country. The DA does not mobilise on race but around our core principles of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity, and more and more South Africans share in this vision.

Our internal tracking and daily updates from the field confirm how more and more South Africans are uniting behind the DA’s message of change that builds “One South Africa for All”.

Our success in the 2016 local government election is further evidence that the DA gained significant support in metros outside what [Friedman] would call our “tribal base”. The fact is that the DA will continue to grow in all corners of SA as we have done since 1994.

Solly Malatsi

DA national spokesperson