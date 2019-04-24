LETTER: Rising inequality is not the fault of capitalism

Raymond Parsons touched in passing on a fundamental issue of modern life “Business must unite to develop an action agenda after the election”, (April 17). The economist Joseph Schumpeter is reported to have said (and I repeat Parsons here) that capitalism and democracy were an unstable mixture. Other analysts have commented on capitalism’s perceived inherent ability to adapt to changing circumstances as the key to its survival.

Capitalism is at the extreme a form of “supremacy of a privileged order” (Concise Oxford Dictionary), the privilege conferred by excessive wealth, and those people’s ability to manipulate the government to protect that order. Human nature and the structure of commerce and industry is such that the already very wealthy can in some countries continue to accumulate more wealth and pass it on to succeeding generations. At its simplest, “Greed is good!” In effect, the wealthy have become the new aristocracy. Without any checks and balances, the rich become richer still. This is largely the case in the US.

Capitalism, aristocracy in the past, does not adapt or give up its supremacy willingly. Its power and influence are controlled by the democracy within which it operates. The function of the government is, inter alia, to ensure the power of wealth is curtailed while at the same time establishing an environment in which the natural desire to better oneself, to accumulate wealth and its benefits, is not lost for the ordinary populace.

Wealth is not the fantasy of piles of gold coins and jewellery in a strongroom. It is shares and bonds invested in companies, deposits in banks and such, productive farmland and a multitude of channels of investment. All this produces employment, profits and taxable income that supports the fabric of society.

The opposite of capitalism is communism or communalism, in which the private accumulation of wealth is prevented. Power is exerted by other means, usually involving excessive coercion and draconian policing, in which individual freedom is lost. Those exercising such power claim they act “for the people”, but in practice they act for their own unfettered exercise of power with limited regard for the reality of those they control.

Rising inequality and perceptions of exclusion are not the fault of capitalism. They result from a failure of the government within a democracy to strike the right balance between the power of wealth and the power of the people, failure to make the right policies that promote growth of wealth that is then spread throughout the populace.

At the end of World War 2, in England the Labour government was able to impose substantial taxes on earned wealth and also establish death duties that substantially reduced inherited wealth for future British generations. Subsequent governments ameliorated these imposts on capital appreciation. Similar policies were imposed in Scandinavian countries, and the general level of difference in capital ownership and in income between highest and lowest earners was substantially curtailed.

In SA, inequality and exclusion are the direct result of the government’s policy failure. The appalling education system does not provide the basis of knowledge and skills that facilitate the engagement of the majority with the productive economy. The communism or communalism of our unions is notorious. Their control of the government policy ensures that in many instances only union members have access to well-paying jobs and that non-members are excluded from competing for them on the basis of price/income.

The unions are stridently anti-capitalist and thus opposed to the accumulation of substantial wealth — except in the case of their leaders — with its potential benefits for all. Indeed, unions seek to destroy wealth, as witnessed by the recent strike driven by one union in the gold mining industry.

It will take 15 years for the strikers to recoup their lost wage, their wealth, and the mines involved have also lost a great amount of production and so wealth. The government has lost income on which to levy tax.

Had the ANC legislated for mandatory secret ballots of union members, facilitating the people making clear their requirements in a strike, the whole sorry circus would soon have been brought to finality.

Robert Stone

Via e-mail