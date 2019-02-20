LETTER: Thanks to the Zondo inquiry, SA is tackling corruption

As South Africans we must celebrate the fact that the commission of inquiry into state capture is bearing some good results. We have seen senior politicians falling and now corrupt companies such as Bosasa are following suit. We hope that there will be more to follow.

So many people wondered if this commission would be like others that were just talk shops and where those implicated walk free. The Zondo commission must be supported by all means possible, because this country has been a haven for corruption for far too long. It must be seen that we are indeed serious about fighting corruption, which has pushed us back in terms of development as a country.

The country is now in good hands. We finally have a leadership that is serious about putting us where we belong as a developing country. It’s a pity that not many of those implicated have been arrested so far. It would have been a great lesson for future looters. We must also welcome that the vetting process of the ANC has also shown that the governing party is taking the work of this commission seriously. Hopefully the senior party members implicated will not come back to parliament after the 2019 elections.

Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein