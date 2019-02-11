Go after the high-up apples and don’t just pick fallen fruit in corruption hunt

Time will tell, but here’s the thing: if those in the same boat or even potentially in the same boat as Agrizzi and Van Tonder do not soon hear that there is a willingness on the part of the NPA to allow an opportunity to testify for the state in criminal proceedings to those it accuses of state capture, grand corruption and kleptocracy as forms of “corrupt activities” under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, the Zondo commission’s prospects of hearing further evidence from whistle-blowers who are implicated in corrupt activities will be sabotaged. There will simply be no upside in confessing by coming forward to share information with the commission.

Those who appeared in court on February 6 are allegedly bad apples, either low-hanging fruit easily plucked in proceedings in which section 204 witnesses Agrizzi and Van Tonder can nail them, or fallen fruit who have confessed to justice Raymond Zondo and will now face the full wrath of the criminal law of the land.

While the timing of the arrests and the appearance in court will be most welcome to President Cyril Ramaphosa, coming as it did the day before he delivered his state of the nation address, it is somewhat underwhelming that the higher-hanging fruit available for the picking by the NPA has not been included.

Myeni, Zuma and Cele have a great deal of explaining to do if the deleted video footage is proved via the mouth of the man who deleted it. Myeni needs to explain the photographs of the Bosasa docket Agrizzi took at her Pretoria hotel and the provenance of the regular “donations” made in cash by Bosasa to the Jacob Zuma Foundation via her. None of these high-up apples are being picked on the evidence available to the public at this stage.

It would be a great pity if the arrest of Agrizzi and Van Tonder, after the clean breast they made of their involvement in the Bosasa corrupt activities before the Zondo commission serves to prevent others involved in other transactions from coming forward to testify to that commission. If the NPA wishes to burnish its reputation for acting without fear, favour or prejudice (which is what the constitution requires of it) the Hawks and police dockets in respect of the procurement of security upgrades for Nkandla (December 2013), the termination of the services of Mxolisi Nxasana as national director of public prosecutions (July 2015) and the more recent cases of perjury by cabinet ministers should receive the type of urgent attention accorded to the low-hanging and fallen fruit trotted out in the Special Commercial Crimes Court on February 6.

It is also high time the Moloi inquiry report received NPA attention, especially its recommendation that Cele be investigated for corruption in the procurement of leases for police headquarters in Pretoria and Durban. Until such time as the “big fish”, including the former president and several sitting cabinet ministers, are prosecuted, the resolve of the NPA to uphold the rule of law in the manner requested by the diplomats of the US, UK, France, Switzerland and Germany will be questionable. The fact that two suspects are our current ministers of justice and police speaks to the gravity of the situation.

• Hoffman, an advocate, is director of Accountability Now.