JUSTICE MALALA: The greatest threat to Ramaphosa’s vision is the enemy within the ANC

We can now say, with absolute certainty, that the greatest threat to growth and development in SA is the ANC. Not all of the ANC, mind you, but nearly half — if not more — of the ANC. The evidence is there for all of us to see.

Think back on the past week. It was such a joy to watch President Cyril Ramaphosa as he delivered his state of the nation speech. Everything about his hour and a half of intense airtime said: he gets it. He gets the fact that the nine years of Jacob Zuma in power were an absolute disaster. He gets the fact that investment and jobs are what we need. He gets the fact that recycling useless populist claptrap from Venezuela and Zimbabwe helps no one. He gets the fact that corruption has reached pandemic proportions.