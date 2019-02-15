LETTER: Cosatu protest needs our support

The Cosatu national shutdown march against corruption, job losses and privatisation is in our interest as the citizens of this country.

With the current problems that Eskom is facing, one cannot rule out privatisation and job losses, and we can’t allow this to happen on our watch.

We would not be wrong to argue that the challenges that the power utility is facing are by design and there is a deliberate sabotage to lead us to privatisation of this entity.

We are also not fully convinced the unbundling of Eskom will yield positive results. Not when we have people who don’t pay their electricity bills like the residents of Soweto, who are currently owing more than R17bn.

Eskom is not the only state-owned enterprise that is facing problems — all of them are. Their employees are not at ease. They are not sure if their jobs are safe. This is one of the reasons why we must support Cosatu; it is our responsibility as citizens.

We also need a private sector that cares not just for profits, but also the well-being of their workers. Business must play a role in creating jobs so that people can play a meaningful role in the economy. We must work together as a nation, because by working together, we can do more.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein