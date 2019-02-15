Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cosatu protest needs our support

March against corruption, job losses and privatisation

15 February 2019 - 05:00
Thousands of Cosatu members staged nationwide demonstrations on February 13 to protest high unemployment and government policies they say have failed to create jobs and are deepening poverty. Picture: AFP/RAJESH JANTILAL
Thousands of Cosatu members staged nationwide demonstrations on February 13 to protest high unemployment and government policies they say have failed to create jobs and are deepening poverty. Picture: AFP/RAJESH JANTILAL

The Cosatu national shutdown march against corruption, job losses and privatisation is in our interest as the citizens of this country. 

With the current problems that Eskom is facing, one cannot rule out privatisation and job losses, and we can’t allow this to happen on our watch.

We would not be wrong to argue that the challenges that the power utility is facing are by design and there is a deliberate sabotage to lead us to privatisation of this entity.

We are also not fully convinced the unbundling of Eskom will yield positive results. Not when we have people who don’t pay their electricity bills like the residents of Soweto, who are currently owing more than R17bn.

Eskom is not the only state-owned enterprise that is facing problems — all of them are. Their employees are not at ease. They are not sure if their jobs are safe. This is one of the reasons why we must support Cosatu; it is our responsibility as citizens.

We also need a private sector that cares not just for profits, but also the well-being of their workers. Business must play a role in creating jobs so that people can play a meaningful role in the economy. We must work together as a nation, because by working together, we can do more.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

Cosatu to protest across the country over job losses

Cosatu says the demonstrations, which will affect traffic in at least eight central business districts, are just the start of a mass campaign 
National
1 day ago

Widespread Cosatu protests target Eskom unbundling

Thousands demonstrate in eight cities across the country, disrupting schooling and bringing traffic to a standstill
National
1 day ago

Cosatu welcomes signing of Competition Amendment Bill into law

The union federation says the ‘progressive anti-monopoly legislation’ will help open up the economy and lower prices
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: It’s time to panic, quickly

As we lurch from one crisis to the next, the question has to be asked: why does it take our government so long?
Opinion
1 day ago

Cosatu may withdraw its support for ANC before elections

The government’s move to unbundle Eskom is at the centre of the tripartite alliance tiff
National
3 days ago

Eskom: Ramaphosa’s keenest test yet

Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address last week suggested a return to policies past. The biggest throwback — and the one most likely to bite ...
Features
1 day ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: It’s time to panic, quickly
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions
Opinion / Editorials
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: PetroSA running on empty
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Happy ‘Jacob Zuma resignation ...
Opinion
5.
Cutting state expenditure will go a long way to ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Cosatu to protest across the country over job losses
National / Labour

Widespread Cosatu protests target Eskom unbundling
National / Labour

LETTER: DA warned Cosatu and ANC about jobs bloodbath
Opinion / Letters

EDITORIAL: It’s time to panic, quickly
Opinion / Editorials

Cosatu may withdraw its support for ANC before elections
National / Labour

Eskom: Ramaphosa’s keenest test yet
Features

Load-shedding casts shadow over rand’s outlook
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.