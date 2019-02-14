Eskom: Ramaphosa’s keenest test yet

About a decade ago — before "state capture" and "corruption" engulfed SA’s political lexicon — "1996 class project" was the phrase du jour. Back then, the expression — used derisively to describe the economic policy of the administration of former president Thabo Mbeki — became a rallying cry for the Left, which played a crucial role in ousting Mbeki at the ANC’s Polokwane conference in 2007.

It was a rallying cry that catapulted Jacob Zuma into the presidency.

Now, the "1996 class project" seems to be making a comeback, with President Cyril Ramaphosa in his second state of the nation address last Thursday trying to repackage old policies to set SA on a new path.

From his plan to split intelligence into domestic and international components, to his announcement of a directorate within the prosecuting authority to focus on state capture, Ramaphosa is turning back the clock to move SA into the future.

Undoubtedly the biggest and most urgent throwback concerns the restructuring of Eskom. It was, after all, under the Mbeki presidency that the government mooted the possibility of splitting Eskom into three to turn it into a more sustainable business. But in the aftermath of his ousting, even his best-laid plans collapsed under the corruptible weight of Zuma’s ANC.

That party is now Ramaphosa’s ANC.

Already, there are noises from the erstwhile Zuma faction opposing any plan to restructure Eskom — which, ironically, buckled under the corruption and mismanagement of their patron’s watch.

But the loudest opposition comes from Ramaphosa’s own constituency — those who were first out of the blocks to support him in his quest for the ANC presidency. The Left, predictably, has been most vocal in its disapproval of the reforms the president has proposed after "nine lost years" under Zuma.

On Monday, Cosatu in Gauteng threatened to push the trade union federation to reconsider its support of the ANC in the May elections. This followed a similar threat last week by the Highveld branch of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Cosatu-affiliated union’s largest region.

In a media briefing on Monday, Cosatu’s Gauteng provincial secretary, Dumisani Dakile, raged against the unbundling of Eskom, as well as the return to prominence of former finance minister Trevor Manuel and the appointment of former SA Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni as finance minister.