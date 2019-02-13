LETTER: Eskom’s reckless Medupi madness
The fast-tracking of the plant has created an accident waiting to happen
The letter from Ronnie Siphika (“Hitachi Revision Problems”, February 13) refers.
It is difficult to comprehend the implications of the final paragraph: “Due to the fast-tracking of Medupi, decisions were often based on incomplete information, assumptions and personal experience — or rather inexperience.”
Medupi is a highly technical and complicated project and is subjected to extreme temperatures and pressures during operation. The project managers — Eskom — should be held to account for the multitude of issues, and competent professionals should be brought in to carry out a complete audit on the plant before there is a serious accident.
If experience is not available in this country, then the client should look further afield.
Philip Taylor
Via e-mail