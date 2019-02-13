Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Eskom’s reckless Medupi madness

The fast-tracking of the plant has created an accident waiting to happen

14 February 2019 - 05:00 Philip Taylor
Medupi power station. Picture: MAKWENA MANAMELA

The letter from Ronnie Siphika (“Hitachi Revision Problems”, February 13) refers.

It is difficult to comprehend the implications of the final paragraph: “Due to the fast-tracking of Medupi, decisions were often based on incomplete information, assumptions and personal experience — or rather inexperience.” 

Medupi is a highly technical and complicated project and is subjected to extreme temperatures and pressures during operation. The project managers — Eskom — should be held to account for the multitude of issues, and competent professionals should be brought in to carry out a complete audit on the plant before there is a serious accident.

If experience is not available in this country, then the client should look further afield.

Philip Taylor
Via e-mail

LETTER: Fast-tracking of Medupi at the root of design changes

A number of decisions had to be made, often based on incomplete information
1 day ago

Eskom’s Medupi, Kusile hobbled by design flaws

The utility blames Japan’s Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Africa and main contractor for boilers
2 days ago

Pravin Gordhan: experts hired to tackle Eskom crisis

The public enterprises minister  says external engineers and auditors to be brought in to get to bottom of the state-owned utility’s plight
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Eskom is a disaster of epic proportions

Scrapping Kusile power station   could end up being the most cost-effective decision for a power utility staggering under debt
1 day ago

This is why Eskom is in so much trouble

The government will have to sort out municipal nonpayment or allow towns and cities to go dark or let Eskom collapse
2 days ago

Unbundling Eskom didn’t work in the ’90s, so why should it now?

Splitting up Eskom is a complex undertaking that the government should fully appreciate lest it further exacerbate the current situation, writes ...
1 day ago

