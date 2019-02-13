Unbundling Eskom didn’t work in the ’90s, so why should it now?

Consumers (mainly municipalities and Soweto residents) are seemingly unable to pay their bills and Eskom is unsure about how to enforce credit controls. The utility is unable to generate sufficient cash to fund its operations and debt-service costs and, lastly, the balance sheet has deteriorated acutely because of the poor capital structure. The government has not helped the situation with its granting of open-ended access to guarantees.

Cracks are showing

Years of papering over the abovementioned cracks have culminated in a dire financial situation in which the entity is teetering on the verge of debt trap with a projected R20bn loss for the year ending March 2019. Above-inflation tariff increases, bailouts, and guarantees that have masked the losses over the years can no longer be sustained and the debt situation presents a severe risk to macro-economic stability. Notwithstanding, this predicament, Eskom continues to rake in large sums of debt to keep the lights on.

With this deteriorating situation in mind, the government has appointed a task-team to consider options to rescue the embattled entity. Although the task-team is yet to reveal any proposal for restructuring, there are two options being considered: a possible bailout, and unbundling it into three separate parts, namely generation, transmission and distribution. The Eskom CEO is on record pleading for separation as a means to improve sustainability. In his view, Eskom is way big to be managed as a single entity.

The bailout route would seem the most appropriate option in the short to medium term given Eskom’s strategic position in the economy as a single source of electricity. Such a decision should be accompanied by extremely stringent conditions, including linking executive pay to various elements of organisational performance. This would be necessary to ensure that executives internalise the cost of their decisions.

However, the SA budget is in no position to carry Eskom’s additional debt burden as it may trigger downside social, fiscal and macro-economic risks, that is, a reduction on social spending, a call on debt, and a further downgrade of its sovereign credit rating. After all, bailouts are never desirable because they create perverse incentive for poor performance and accountability.

Is unbundling the way?

This, then, explains why unbundling would seem an obvious and apposite option for reform. But is it? Conglomerates the size of Eskom in SA and the rest of the world are embracing vertical integration to reduce costs and improve efficiency and yet the national utility is pulling in the opposite direction.