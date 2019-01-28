LETTER: Huge energy reforms needed

Don’t look to Nersa to rein in Eskom and the ever-increasing price of electricity. The utility is performing according to its mandate and is not equipped to deal with the mess the new management of Eskom inherited.

What is needed is major reform of the energy sector, and until this happens we will continue on a path of spiralling tariffs and declining sales. If this is allowed to happen we will lose the good parts of Eskom along with the bad.

We know what is wrong but the problems and scandals have largely been confined to the power stations and coal purchases, while the national grid has continued to perform without drama. The “new Eskom” must be built on the management of the grid and we already have draft legislation in the form of the Independent System and Market Operator Bill.

There have been huge technological developments, which the 2018 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) acknowledges in a more realistic energy plan. The old ways of generating electricity are getting more expensive and the new ways are getting cheaper. The market for electricity has changed and there are alternatives for the smaller consumer. More changes are coming but the need for the grid to supply cities and industry will not change. There is no technology on the horizon to replace the basic copper wire.

The Eskom turnaround plan has been presented to parliament but the sting is that the unions are unlikely to back the reforms and tariff increases will be resisted, with a resulting increase in payment defaults. We must remember that Eskom is not all bad, but what we need to see is the prosecution of the crooks who have nearly destroyed a once world-class organisation. That will lift the spirits and give us the belief that the turnaround has started and that it is real.

Janine Myburgh

President, Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

