LETTER: Ride to Eskom's rescue

Consumers, taxpayers and the national treasury will all be spared the pain of a no-benefit bailout

13 December 2018 - 05:00
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
With Eskom owing more than R400bn and struggling to keep our lights on, perhaps the Energy Intensive User Group and willing businesses and households, could lend working capital to Eskom in exchange for an electricity price that is lower than the prices in competing Brics [Brazil, Russia, India and China] economies.

If accepted, Eskom will be compelled to use energy experts such as Chris Yelland, possibly relaxing affirmative action. Eskom will also have to be pushed into business rescue to slash unacceptable wages and contracts, and deliver an ultra low energy price to the Republic.

Consumers, taxpayers and the national treasury will all be spared the pain of a no-benefit bailout.

Hitesh Naran, via e-mail

