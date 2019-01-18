Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Come clean on Eskom bankruptcy

18 January 2019 - 05:00
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS

The inescapable fact is that SA taxpayers are the only entity/block that can rescue Eskom. The taxpayer has no option but to save Eskom.

If the tariff is increased many fold, or part of its debt is assumed by the Treasury, or loans are extended by the IMF or World Bank or any other entity, it is only the taxpayer that has to bear the burden.

What I as a taxpayer demand is an end to the obfuscation and denialism by the government on the obvious state of bankruptcy of Eskom. The government, and the minister of public enterprises in particular, has to present the situation exactly as ugly as it is, and state unequivocally how Eskom will be fixed. Not some nebulous turnaround plan that we have seen so many versions of, but a bold statement and commitment to decisive action that must work.

The destruction of Eskom was many years in the making, while executives earned fantastic salaries and bonuses. It is imperative that the taxpayers who  are the ultimate shareholders get to know how and who brought Eskom to its knees, so that the miscreants face justice and their assets are recovered.

In particular, just how was the construction time and cost of Kusile and Medupi allowed to overrun by several hundred percent? Who managed these projects, were the initial estimates deliberately understated for a workable business case, who benefited from the overruns, were there any penalties imposed on defaulters?

A fundamental principle of running any business and a primary executive responsibility is the management of costs in relation to revenue. How and who allowed this to become so badly skewed? Unless all of these questions and more are satisfactorily answered, I would be a very reluctant shareholder and taxpayer to bail Eskom out.

Jay Naicker,
Via e-mail

CAROL PATON: When Eskom says jump, taxpayers ask: how high?

A bailout is unavoidable, but will it be considered credit neutral or result in a ratings downgrade?
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom under pressure ahead of the national budget

A viable turnaround strategy, helped by the newly appointed task-team, is essential before the February budget
National
17 hours ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Zero coupon bonds an elegant solution to Eskom cash crunch

Deploying GEPF funds is a far better option than using the apartheid-era tactic of prescribed assets
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom pleads for tariff hikes and state bailout to avert disaster

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the measures will pull the power utility back from 'debt cliff'
Companies
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Prescribed assets — a recipe for disaster

Pension funds would be forced to put a certain amount of your savings into government-approved instruments — like a bond to finance Eskom, or ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Smelters will not survive 15% Eskom tariff hike, industry warns

Thousands of jobs linked to the ferroalloys industry could be at risk 
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Why Zimbabwe’s internet blackout will ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Although new to social media, ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Zero coupon bonds an elegant ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: When Eskom says jump, taxpayers ask: ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LUMKILE MONDI: Apart from a handful of rich ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

CAROL PATON: When Eskom says jump, taxpayers ask: how high?
Opinion / Columnists

Eskom under pressure ahead of the national budget
National

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Zero coupon bonds an elegant solution to Eskom cash crunch
Opinion / Columnists

Eskom pleads for tariff hikes and state bailout to avert disaster
Companies / Energy

Strikes and Eskom blamed for shrinking mining production
Economy

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The unfathomable depth of the ANC’s denial
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.