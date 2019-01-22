Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Noose tightens

Officials should be alarmed at prospect of an independent National Prosecuting Authority

22 January 2019 - 05:02
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo arrives for proceedings on the first day of the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY
Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo arrives for proceedings on the first day of the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: ALON SKUY

In the light of the ongoing media and Zondo commission revelations, combine the ANC’s cadre deployment policy with the joint criminal liability for members of associations imposed by section 332(7) of the Criminal Procedure Act, and all ANC members — its national executive committee in particular — should be alarmed by the prospect of an independent National Prosecuting Authority.

Ian Sinton
Dunkeld

