LETTER: Noose tightens
Officials should be alarmed at prospect of an independent National Prosecuting Authority
22 January 2019 - 05:02
In the light of the ongoing media and Zondo commission revelations, combine the ANC’s cadre deployment policy with the joint criminal liability for members of associations imposed by section 332(7) of the Criminal Procedure Act, and all ANC members — its national executive committee in particular — should be alarmed by the prospect of an independent National Prosecuting Authority.
Ian Sinton
Dunkeld