LETTER: Cricket should reassess rules

Following Proteas captain Faf du Plessis’s suspension for his team’s slow over-rates during the Test at Newlands, I wonder if perhaps cricket needs to review its procedure in matters like this.

While not wanting to encourage deliberate slow over rates, I also feel that if a side decides to go with a four-man (or five or six) all-out pace attack, they should not be prejudiced by this — especially when they are also taking wickets — not to mention how exciting it can be as entertainment, which is surely the bottom line.

Surely it would be easy to create algorithms that cater for the different permutations in a bowling attack — cricket loves stats, and as the bowler details are recorded (right-arm fast, left-hand slow etc) the system can automatically allocate an accepted timing interval for each over bowled?

This will allow sides to go all-out in a pace attack without the concern they may suffer the same fate as Du Plessis.

Andrew Cripps

Via e-mail

