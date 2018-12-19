Proteas captain Faf du Plessis is among a group of South African Test cricketers who will turn out for their franchises in this week’s domestic four-day matches as part of preparations for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park.

Most of the Proteas featured in the Mzansi Super League (MSL)‚ which was won by the Jozi Stars‚ and SA coach Ottis Gibson and Du Plessis want them to taste red-ball cricket before they take on the highly unpredictable Pakistan.

Du Plessis‚ who has been included in the Titans squad to face the Knights‚ said he would have liked to see players have a rest after the MSL. But the captain realises this would not be ideal as they have not played red-ball cricket in a long time.

“There’s been a lot of cricket played‚ so you want your guys to be fresh but we also haven’t played a lot of red-ball cricket recently‚” he said.

“The games start on Wednesday and they finish on December 22 and on the next day the Proteas assemble.