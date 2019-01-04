TOM EATON: Order the biggest barrel of popcorn for SA’s blockbuster blowout

It’s going to be an epic election year, so steel yourselves for these gems coming to a political theatre near you

Extract

Sequels, prequels, threequels, reboots, preboots, reshoots: if you thought 2018 was a wild ride at the movies, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

It’s an election year, which means the stunts are about to get bigger, the effects brighter and the dialogue much, much stupider. Here’s my round-up of the must-see blockbusters of 2019, coming to a political theatre near you.