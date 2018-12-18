Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis put on his national team cap in the aftermath of the rained-out Mzansi Super League eliminator and said a readiness tight rope will have to be walked ahead of the Pakistan Test series.

The Proteas will have their first red-ball engagement on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park five months since they travelled to Sri Lanka for a two-Test series they lost in July.

While some players have played county and four-day franchise series cricket‚ the diet of MSL cricket has changed

their outlook.

Fortunately for Du Plessis‚ there is a round of four-day matches that starts on Wednesday while a South African Invitational XI faces the Pakistanis at the same time.

Du Plessis is concerned about the players’ mental freshness even though he said the MSL has been an important part of the schedule. "It’s a bumper schedule for us and that’s the tricky part of this period.

"The plan would be that the guys who made the final will probably get a rest in the four-day game and the guys who don’t, get to play some four-day cricket for their domestic teams.

"There’s been a lot of cricket played‚ so you want your guys to be fresh, but we also haven’t played a lot of red-ball cricket recently‚" Du Plessis said.