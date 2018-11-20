LETTER: ANC corrupt to the core

Question: why would Gavin Watson dress up his campaign contribution to Cyril Ramaphosa, then aspirant president of the ANC, as a donation to a charitable trust operated by his son, Andile?

Possible answer: to enjoy the tax break which donations to charitable trusts provide to donors.

Solution: conduct a thorough Hawks’ forensic audit of Andile’s trust to see whether there is evidence of tax evasion in the transaction with Watson and any other deals by whoever else used the modus operandi suggested as a possible explanation for donating, as set out above.

Possible outcome: Al Caponesque jail time for those involved in the tax evasion.

Likely outcome: Bheki Cele is the politician to whom the Hawks account. He was fired by Jacob Zuma after the Moloi inquiry found him guilty of dishonesty and incompetence and recommended he be investigated for corrupt activities around police headquarters leases. A Mexican standoff with neither Cele nor the possible tax evaders brought to book is thus the most likely outcome.

The Hawks have ignored the Moloi recommendation for years despite being reminded of it. Cele’s promotion by Ramaphosa to the position of minister of police, despite his dodgy track record, was just a little insurance policy aimed at affording Ramaphosa the same degree of impunity that Cele enjoys. No doubt the standoff situation is being debated behind closed doors by the cadres in Luthuli House.

Least likely outcome: Cyril dragging his proven tax dodger son to jail as he promised to do when giving a totally contrary explanation of the Watson transaction to parliament. Strangely enough, the said explanation would have involved a legally recognised tax break in respect of the Watson donation via whichever corporate vehicle he chose to use.

Lesson learned: the ANC is corrupt to the core. Voters vote for it at their peril.

Paul Hoffman

Accountability Now