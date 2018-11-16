Ramaphosa: Bosasa payment was for ANC presidency campaign

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that a payment made on behalf of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson into a trust account was used to fund his campaign to become president of the ANC.

However, the president insisted in a letter to the speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete on Friday that the donation was made without his knowledge.

Bosasa, which is now known as African Global Operations, has been implicated in a number allegedly corrupt prison contracts.

‘‘I was not aware of the existence of the donation at the time that I answered the question in the National Assembly,’’ Ramaphosa said in his letter. ‘‘I thought it best to furnish this information to clear any confusion. I kindly request that you bring my letter to the attention of the members of the National Assembly.’’

Ramaphosa was asked about the payment made by Watson to his son Andile Ramaphosa by DA leader Mmusi Maimane during questions in the National Assembly on November 6. Maimane said he had evidence that Ramaphosa’s son had received a R500,000 payment from Bosasa, via a trust account.

In his reply in the National Assembl,y Ramaphosa said he had asked his son about the payment.

‘‘He runs a financial consultancy business and consults for a number of companies, and one of them is Bosasa … I asked him at close range whether this money was … obtained illegally and he says it was for a service provided, and to this end he showed me a contract, which was signed with Bosasa,” Ramaphosa said.

“He is running a clear and honest business. If it turns out there was any illegality, I can assure you that I will be the first to make sure he is held accountable, even if it means taking him to the police station myself. I have told [my children] that you do not do any business with government or state-owned entities. If there is any illegality or corruption, I will take them, if need be, to jail myself.”