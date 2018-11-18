National

Bosasa cash revelation turns up heat on Cyril Ramaphosa

Opposition bays for blood as he changes Bosasa funds story

18 November 2018 - 06:47 Qaanitah Hunter
Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign manager Bejani Chauke says the president was not aware of the money donated to his election campaign by Bosasa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign manager Bejani Chauke says the president was not aware of the money donated to his election campaign by Bosasa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ambitious drive to rescue the ANC and the country from the state-capture debacle is facing its sternest test yet. Today, the president has been forced onto the back foot after he admitted this week that his election campaign received a R500,000 donation from the politically connected Watson family.

Ramaphosa's backers are meeting tomorrow to plot their next move to save a presidency that began with high promise after his election at the ANC's conference in December last year.

This week, Ramaphosa came out with the shock admission that an amount of R500,000 disclosed in parliament by DA leader Mmusi Maimane was in fact to help fund his campaign, and was not for work that his son Andile had done for the Bosasa logistics group, now known as African Global Operations, which has been named as a benefactor to several other high-profile ANC figures.

Ramaphosa's backers say they only became aware this week that the R500,000 was a campaign donation.

Read the full Sunday Times story here

NATASHA MARRIAN: Personality cults are a distraction from life-and-death issues

The defenders of corruption are rallying while new crises unfold as a result of their actions
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Land reform requires more than a constitutional change

Land reform must take place for reasons of fairness and for the pragmatic reason that it is an essential part of building a sustainable future
Opinion
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Under fire Gordhan is the best man to help Ramaphosa fix SA

The EFF and Zuptas appear to have the same agenda of pulling down the president by attacking integrity of the minister tasked with tackling corruption
Opinion
3 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: SA’s economy will suffer while Cyril Ramaphosa avoids more enemies

Cyril Ramaphosa has passed up several chances to rejuvenate his cabinet and revive the sagging economy. Instead, he has opted to not recruit new ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Bosasa cash revelation turns up heat on Cyril ...
National
2.
We did nothing wrong, says municipality over ...
National
3.
SA’s coding clubs could be the key to ending ...
National
4.
Being appointed NDPP is ‘jumping into a shark ...
National

Related Articles

Nebulous definition of impact investment a possible bar to wider adoption
Opinion

LUMKILE MONDI: Decisive action on VBS shows the way for failing SOEs
Opinion / Columnists

BEN TUROK: Reflecting openly on what went wrong with the ANC
Opinion

CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems powerless to stop fifth column arming itself in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.