LETTER: Earn your salary or move on

The ANC is totally ignorant of the necessity for its deployees to be fit and proper for their positions.

We have seen it over and over and nobody was more ignorant of this than former president Jacob Zuma. It is a natural phenomenon that someone with no formal training would not see the need for such training.

Almost 50 years ago I approached my employer for a salary review as I felt I was being underpaid. I thought that if I mentioned that I was looking for another job, it might give me a bit of leverage.

He explained that I was a salesman just like all the other staff, and that I was selling my skills and labour to the company. The salary I was being paid was commensurate with the value I was providing and, unless I could up my value, he would not up my price.

Now everyone thinks that they are entitled to a “job”. Then they demand pensions, medical aid and housing benefits. I learnt at an early age that I was not entitled to anything. I was part of supply and demand.

Businesses that offer good services flourish, while those that give poor service meet their demise. So it should be with people as well.

John Johnston

Via e-mail

