LETTER: SABC must disclose cost of dual satellite feeds

Sentech and the public broadcaster are committed to dual satellite feeds for analogue and digital

23 October 2018 - 05:01
The SABC's Auckland Park headquarters.Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Following Tim Cohen's column, The road to hell is paved with television set-top boxes (October 19), it is clear that the government wasted millions of rand on set-top boxes, now unnecessary  because most current TVs having internal decoders.

It also wasted millions of rand on the dual operation of digital and analogue transmitters at many sites. To achieve this, Sentech and the SABC are committed to dual satellite feeds as the analogue and digital streams are different.

It would be worthwhile to ask the SABC to disclose this cost to us.

John Logan
Kenilworth

TIM COHEN: The road to hell is paved with set-top boxes

Twelve years after pledging to migrate to digital and with R10bn sunk into the set-box 'alternative', government is still miles away from the initial ...
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: Still we have a neo-apartheid SABC

Journos fail to call coloureds black
Opinion
13 days ago

LETTER: Easy to check SABC claims about thrift

The public is entitled to the national broadcaster's salary schedules
Opinion
19 days ago

DA tries to force SABC to reveal executives’ ‘inflated’ salaries

The DA has submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act application to prove salaries are not greatly reduced, as the SABC maintains
National
17 days ago

