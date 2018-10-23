LETTER: SABC must disclose cost of dual satellite feeds

Following Tim Cohen's column, The road to hell is paved with television set-top boxes (October 19), it is clear that the government wasted millions of rand on set-top boxes, now unnecessary because most current TVs having internal decoders.

It also wasted millions of rand on the dual operation of digital and analogue transmitters at many sites. To achieve this, Sentech and the SABC are committed to dual satellite feeds as the analogue and digital streams are different.

It would be worthwhile to ask the SABC to disclose this cost to us.

John Logan

Kenilworth

