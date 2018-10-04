LETTER: Easy to check SABC claims about thrift

The SABC wants the public to believe that it is ameliorating its wage bill by appointing senior executives on lower salaries.

This claim can only be justified by releasing the salary schedule of the senior executives appointed by Hlaudi Motsoeneng and comparing it with the salaries of the new executives. This information is the public’s entitlement under labour legislation.

One would think that the trade unions active at the SABC would have called for this information and would have already tackled the top management on the differential between the senior executives and the lowest-paid staff.

The SABC was almost completely destroyed under Motsoeneng, but the current management’s reluctance to hand over financial information to the public, makes one think that things might be exactly the same — if not worse.

Michael Bagraim MP

Cape Town

