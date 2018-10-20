The SABC says it has taken action to investigate possible breaches in its editorial code regarding the manner in which the coverage of the VBS Mutual Bank story was handled by its newsroom in Polokwane.

In a statement on Saturday‚ the public broadcaster said the decision was in line with ongoing efforts to ensure that its editorial principles of Independence and Impartiality are upheld at all times.

“Moreover‚ it is also to safeguard the integrity and credibility of its various news products‚ by ensuring that it delivers content that is fact-driven.”