LETTER: Still we have a neo-apartheid SABC

I had hoped that after the struggle against the Hlaudification of the SABC and recommendations made by parliament on its operations, SA would get a better public broadcaster. Instead, we now have a neo-apartheid SABC that is not accountable to the public.

During apartheid European settlers were declared “white”, Indians and “coloureds” were second-class citizens and Africans third class citizens. But later Indians and “coloureds” were generally referred to as black South Africans.

So I was disgusted when an SABC journalist referred to finance minister Nhlanhla Nene as “the first black finance minister”. Is Trevor Manuel not a black person? He was elected as a leader of the Cape Housing Action Committee, the United Democratic Front and Mass Democratic Movement on the ticket of black masses — himself included.

SABC journalists are also spreading propaganda that the #Shutdown campaign is the sole responsibility of “coloureds” — ignoring the reality that the campaign is against crime, gangsterism, poverty and unemployment. They only focus on gangsterism that is rife in “coloured” communities.

These journalists are dividing black working class communities, espousing neo-apartheid and we are paying them to do this. I hope that the SABC retrenches journalists who have been spreading racist propaganda that has the potential of dividing South Africans.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi

Gugulethu