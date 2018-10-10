Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Still we have a neo-apartheid SABC

10 October 2018 - 05:01
IN THE NEWS: The SABC’s Auckland Park headquarters. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
IN THE NEWS: The SABC’s Auckland Park headquarters. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

I had hoped that after the struggle against the Hlaudification of the SABC and recommendations made by parliament on its operations, SA would get a better public broadcaster. Instead, we now have a neo-apartheid SABC  that is not accountable to the public.

During apartheid European settlers were declared “white”, Indians and “coloureds” were second-class citizens and Africans third class citizens. But later Indians and “coloureds” were generally referred to as black South Africans.

So I was disgusted when an SABC journalist referred to finance minister Nhlanhla Nene as “the first black finance minister”. Is Trevor Manuel not a black person? He was elected as a leader of the Cape Housing Action Committee, the United Democratic Front and Mass Democratic Movement on the ticket of black masses — himself included.

SABC journalists are also spreading propaganda that the #Shutdown campaign is the sole responsibility of “coloureds” — ignoring the reality that the campaign is against crime, gangsterism, poverty and unemployment. They only focus on gangsterism that is rife in “coloured” communities.

These journalists are dividing black working class communities, espousing neo-apartheid and we are paying them to do this. I hope that the SABC retrenches journalists who have been spreading racist propaganda that has the potential of dividing South Africans.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi
Gugulethu

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: The money behind the vitriol
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
CAROL PATON: As much as Nene was an exception, in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TONY LEON: Cyril Ramaphosa needs to match his ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa faces Nene quandary amid ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: A sword to fall upon
Opinion

Related Articles

Quotas for new council are at odds with our nonracial, nonsexist order
Opinion

BRONWYN NORTJE: Why it matters that those who pay tax feel their money is spent ...
Opinion / Columnists

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: First they came for the whites, then the Indians. You ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Hydra of apartheid still menaces the world after its beheading in SA
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.