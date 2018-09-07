Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gauteng ANC slow to act

07 September 2018 - 05:02
Why is the ANC government in Gauteng so reactive when it comes to serious matters that affect people? Consider the tragedy of Life Esidimeni and the fire at the Lisbon building.

Three firefighters are dead and others in hospital. The tragedy could have been avoided if the government had responded to complaints raised by workers and unions.

People’s lives don’t matter. The issue of safety was raised as far back as in 2014, but nothing was done. I hope the ANC in Gauteng will accept poll results next year when voters punish them.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

