LETTER: Citizens are angry

There is a very disturbing conclusion to be drawn from the widespread strikes, cash heists, work stoppages, protests, marches and petitions that sweep this country almost continuously.

They are all symptoms of the massive dissatisfaction of our citizenry and a signal of their feeling that the government is not working for their benefit, that it is not listening to them, and that normal channels are not functioning.

There are most certainly issues that need commissions of inquiry, but that should not stop the government from beginning a process of identifying and addressing the inadequate servicing of widespread public needs. A necessary concomitant to this is the public naming and prosecution of the many thieves, crooks and generally corrupt and dishonest individuals who have populated the processes of government for so long.

Perhaps the best start for this process would be the re-introduction of the Westminster doctrine of “ministerial responsibility”, where the minister carries the can for the failures down the line of management in his or her department. That would almost immediately see ineffective, irresponsible, incompetent and dishonest officials being swept away and greater care being taken in the selection of suitably qualified individuals of proven ability to be appointed to replace them.

Then we should see the improvement in service delivery — and with that probably more jobs.

Geoff Mansell

Parkwood

