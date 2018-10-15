Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Has EFF learnt from Stalin heists?

15 October 2018 - 05:05 Boris Yawitch
Picture: FOTO24/ MARY-ANN PALMER/ GALLO IMAGES

A century ago Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin financed the Communist Party through bank heists, at gun point.

A 100 years later, has the EFF adopted the same strategy as Stalin’s, but with less direct tactics?

Boris Yawitch
Riviera

