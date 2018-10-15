Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC has to pay the price at the polls

15 October 2018 - 05:04
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

How much is being spent discovering, investigating, auditing and prosecuting all the perpetrators of corruption in this country? How many billion of the kazillion embezzled have been recovered? How many political crooks are rotting in jail?

The ANC government has shown that its only function is self-enrichment and self-preservation, and SA is not its prime concern. The VBS heist report has implicated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to be president of the ANC. She will no doubt vehemently deny that she knew anything. 

Jessie Duarte is so imbibed in her own words of lies and ANC-coloured dream world that she honestly believes that it was okay for the government to fund the Guptas’ media flops. Sadly, she believes that taxpayers’ money is the same as ANC money.  She  snidely indicates that the Zondo commission is generating mistruths and implies that its results should not be believed. 

Sadly, now the spotlight has to shine on President Cyril Ramaphosa. He was deputy president under Jacob Zuma, had to have known and been aware of every single corrupt, illegal and sinister action that members of his party were perpetrating under his watch.

If he didn’t know then he must resign immediately, because he should have known. The country knew, the press knew; it is impossible that he and all the other top dogs in government and the ANC did not know.

We may not be a particularly well-educated country, but don’t ever make the mistake to think we are all stupid. The country has no confidence in this ANC government. It has stolen from us. It has run our once prosperous and winning nation into the mire. It is time for a change.

Dr Peter Baker
Parktown

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Voters ready to introduce a brave new world in ...
Opinion
2.
TREVOR MANUEL: Mosebenzi Zwane’s power grab, and ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: EFF poachers at the VBS heist
Opinion
4.
KARYN MAUGHAN: EFF refuses to look in its own ...
Opinion
5.
LUNCH WITH THE FT: John Kerry on the Democrats, ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.