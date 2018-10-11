LETTER: Why just Nhlanhla Nene?

I always had the nagging suspicion that President Cyril Ramaphosa is nothing but a marionette that bends according to which way the wind blows.

The proof once more comes with the removal of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister after the disclosure that he visited the Gupta residence, without any proof emerging that he did anything wrong.

He was the only cabinet minister who stood against Jacob Zuma and the rest of his cabinet colleagues on signing the nuclear deal and saved SA from certain economic suicide. Why then has Ramaphosa not fired all of his cabinet as most, if not all, of his ministers were visiting the Indian family and are compromised?

Why does he take no action against Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba? Is it because the president is also compromised as he sat at the apex of the ANC during the Zuma years and pretended that he did not see, hear or know what was happening under his nose?

Once more the EFF has shown its hold over the president as he dances to its every request, as he did with expropriation.

JM Bouvier

Bryanston

