LETTER: Evidence on Zuma mounts

28 August 2018 - 08:40
Jacob Zuma. Picture: SUPPLIED
Evidence of state capture heard at the Zondo commission of inquiry is starting to mount against former president Jacob Zuma and his acolytes. And the commission has only just started.

The aftermath of Mcebisi Jonas’ testimony, is likely to implicate many ANC politicians who were engaged in Zuma’s shenanigans.

Jonas’ evidence has been volatile, and although further evidence will reveal precisely why Nhlanhla Nene was removed as finance minister in 2015 and replaced with Des van Rooyen, the more astute among us will know the reason and purpose behind Zuma’s manoeuvre.

The consequences for those implicated will be dire. The government will be compelled to prosecute those implicated.

That ANC corruption runs deep is obvious. Even the head of the Hawks, Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya, has pledged "to take appropriate action" against Maj-Gen Zinhle Mnonopi for allegedly trying to compel Jonas to sign a false statement.

There are many in the ANC who are not sleeping well at night. That is certain.

If the ANC want to ensconce themselves as the government for the people, the Zondo commission is without a doubt, an expedient means of doing so.

Nathan Cheiman Northcliff

