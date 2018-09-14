Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC corruption ruined SA

14 September 2018 - 05:02
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: REUTERS
There is so much corruption reported every day that we forget just how much is in the ANC’s record already — shown and proved for all to see. The worst was the support, protection and cover the whole ANC gave Jacob Zuma when he was in power, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, who said nothing. This is classic ANC first, SA second.

The ANC’s business incompetence includes the destruction at a huge cost to SA’s people of SAA, Eskom, Denel, Prasa, Transnet, SA Express, the SABC, public hospitals and the corrupted BEE ideal. Add to this the dithering Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority’s inactivity, Vaal River pollution and the demolished mining industry.

Yet the ANC’s Gauteng premier David Makhura, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and Ramaphosa provide some hope to our shattered country. And the Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg and Tshwane metros returned from bankruptcy to liquidity — or near it — in two years. That is the difference that competent people make.

Rob Sowry
Sandton

 

