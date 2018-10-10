LETTER: Voters must do what is right

It was Confucius who said “to know what is right and not to do it is the worst of cowardice”. Political integrity is what happens when actual integrity collides with the compromises that shady governance demands.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s bungled response about his association with the Guptas — the pirates of Saxonwold — is a case in point. He bravely said no to a powerful president who was determined to saddle his country with eternal debt for nuclear energy, but in the process he became enmeshed and mired in radioactive politics.

Integrity is a rare commodity, especially in our politics. In a toxic environment politicians who aspire to live up to the high standards of accountability often do not last.

SA’s democracy reeks of corruption, lies and brazen lawlessness. The constitution will rapidly dwindle into becoming an interesting historical document.

This is not the nation that showed so much promise 20 years ago. People in government and in the corridors of power have become voracious and grasping, complicit with one another in prolonging an unjust status quo. The leaders of the Mandela era were distinguished men and women who tried fearlessly to realise the goal of a free nation with a sovereign people controlling a government subject to their will.

SA’s aspiring leaders must embrace values that engender the trust of the citizenry. Over the past two decades some leaders have been glaringly exposed as less than noble when presented with power.

We have a chance to rectify the situation at the polls in 2019. Change is in the hands of voters. If they falter along the way, they will get the government they deserve.

Farouk Araie

Johannesburg

