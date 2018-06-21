SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: First they came for the whites, then the Indians. You are next
The Indians have joined white people on the EFF’s list of enemies. The coloureds will probably be made to pay for being preferred to Africans by apartheid
21 June 2018 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.