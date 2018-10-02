Quotas for new council are at odds with our nonracial, nonsexist order

There is trouble brewing in the legal professions regarding their representation on a new body, the Legal Practice Council. No-one seems to want to vote for the body.

Legalbrief Today reported on September 26 that "the Law Society of SA is urging practitioners to vote for members for the new Legal Practice Council in the first election being held under the Legal Practice Act. The voting period runs until noon on 3 October …. A practising attorney may vote only for the election of attorneys. Every attorney who is on the roll of practising attorneys may vote for a maximum of 10 (or fewer) candidates from the candidates listed.

"In order to comply with section 7(2)(a) of the Legal Practice Act and subject to the availability of the candidates, four black women, three black men, one white woman and two white men with the highest number of votes in their respective categories will constitute the 10 attorneys who will serve as members of the council".

Advocates will be voting separately for their representatives to serve on the Legal Practice Council at around the same time. Why this should be so is hard to tell, as both professions will be "served" by one council. The advocates have been asked to wait for Advocates for Transformation (AFT) to list its candidates. Why AFT, long the champions of a form of transformation that will ring the death knell of an independent Bar, are having trouble fixing upon a list is hard to divine.

The Legal Practice Act is arguably a form of state capture that has been concocted for two primary purposes. The first, as mentioned, is to end the existence of an independent Bar made up of litigation specialists who accept briefs from attorneys, give opinions, draw pleadings and appear in court. The second aim is to secure state control over the two existing legal professions, namely the Bar and the Side Bar, or "attorneys’ profession" to give it the politically correct modern nomenclature.

This scheme is entirely in line with the longings of the ANC’s national democratic revolution; a search, conducted with "dexterity of tact", for hegemonic control of all the levers of power in society.