LETTER: Donald Trump's latest shame is his treatment of John McCain

It ill behoves a sitting president to ignore issuing proper condolences following the death of a man who once criticised him openly.

John McCain’s passing at the weekend was widely eulogised by many of his compatriots, but a presidential order made certain that a flag usually lowered to half-mast when a senator dies, be left in the usual position.

This lack of empathy even to the departed shows clearly a man who has tarnished the US image since his election as president.

A referendum on impeachment, if held in the US, will clearly show enormous disillusionment with President Donald Trump.

AR Modak, Johannesburg