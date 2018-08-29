World / Americas

John McCain’s absence immediately felt in US Senate

The Republican party is missing a crucial voice of resistance to Donald Trump after McCain’s death

29 August 2018 - 05:27 Agency Staff
A makeshift memorial stands outside the offices of the late US Senator John McCain in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 28 2018. Picture: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER
Washington — The US Senate got back to work in full on Tuesday after a summer break, with the death of John McCain leaving his Republican party absent a crucial voice of resistance to President Donald Trump.

Few returning Republicans have displayed much appetite for taking on McCain’s role as a legislator willing to openly challenge the scandal-plagued president. Instead, with Trump still highly popular with the party’s base and Republican control of Congress under the gun in November midterm elections, Senate Republicans appeared likely to fall in line behind the White House.

Democrats and Republicans have been effusive in their praise of McCain, celebrating his military career and the 31 years he spent representing Arizona in the US Senate.

In a bitterly fractured Washington, McCain feistily stood up against extremism and worked across party lines to build consensus in a Senate split 51-49 for Republicans.

"He didn’t vote to score political points, he voted to make democracy work," Tom Perez, chair of the Democratic National Committee, wrote in a tribute.

"In stark relief to what now passes for our politics, he continues to serve as a beacon to who we are and who we can be when we are at our best," fellow Republican senator Jeff Flake said on the Senate floor.

McCain’s death could give Trump even greater leverage over the Republican party.

McCain, who will be buried on Sunday, is likely to be replaced by a more conservative appointee.

AFP

