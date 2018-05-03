LETTER: Broaden PIC investments

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been under severe scrutiny. This should be attributed to the fact that it holds enormous assets on behalf of state pensioners. The manner in which these assets are invested is crucial for South African socioeconomic development and the creation and distribution of new wealth. The PIC has recently advertised a request for proposals for fund allocations to unlisted investments. These include South African real estate funds, project development partnership funds and South African impact investment funds.

The legislation should be amended to enable more investments in unlisted portfolios by the PIC and other fund managers. Regulation 28 of the Pension Funds Act may be the most critical item of regulatory intervention in capital allocation in our economy, and the bluntest. The act is intended to control pension funds by stipulating maximum investable levels per asset class. Currently only 15% is allowed in alternative investments, the very asset class that is necessary for infrastructure development projects, small business development, venture capital, private equity and impact investing.

However, what the act does not cater for is limits with respect to diversification, return volatility and consultant/manager concentration. It purports to provide prudential limits on investment into “alternative asset classes” to protect the pensioner from undue risk. In that regard, it is like using a pair of spectacles to protect a person in a high-speed head-on crash. An equity stake in an unlisted power plant or hotel could be a significantly lower risk than an equity stake in a listed property portfolio.

Regulation 28 is not designed to make this distinction, in effect failing the pension fund member it is trying to protect. The consequence is that the investment priorities of the country are completely disregarded in the interest of a false paradigm of “safety”.

The PIC should also continue (and increase) giving mandates to black asset managers.

Dr Rabelani Dagada

Founder: GrandPoint Capital