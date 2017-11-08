Opinion / Letters

LETTER: City’s water plan on track

08 November 2017 - 05:30
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

We welcome the attention given to the seriousness of Cape Town’s water situation in Business Day’s editorial column but would like to correct the perception that the city’s dams might run dry by January (Parched Cape runs out of time, October 30).

Capetonians have done extremely well, bringing consumption down from 1.1-billion litres a day before restrictions to about 585-million litres per day, the lowest consumption achieved to date. The city has been working hard to drive down collective consumption towards 500-million litres a day. Measures include the introduction of advanced pressure management throughout the city, stricter enforcement of existing level-five water restrictions and the installation of water-management devices at properties where demand is excessively high.

To achieve this, staff from the city’s water resilience task team are working day and night to bring additional supply into the system through desalination, groundwater abstraction and water reuse from a number of sites. The addition of new sources of nonsurface water will further reduce consumption from the dams. These new sources will start coming online in the early part of 2018.

The collective efforts of residents and the city will ensure there is sufficient water in the dams to supply the city up to March and beyond. The city is also engaging with the Department of Water and Sanitation to ensure it helps the city acquire various water licences as swiftly as possible.

As long as consumers and the city work as partners, we will not run out of water.

Patricia de Lille Executive mayor, Cape Town

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa names his slate. What is ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
CARTOON: Pauw's darkest secret
Opinion
3.
CAROL PATON: Ramaphosa seems to be frontrunner ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Blame ANC for municipalities’ debt woes
Opinion
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Inside Gigaba's 'president’s ...
Opinion / Food for Thought

Related Articles

Summit on water will call for investment
National / Science & Environment

LETTER: Cape needs drought bond
Opinion / Letters

NEELS BLOM: More than hope needed to alleviate Cape water crisis
Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Parched Cape runs out of time
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.